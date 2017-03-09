Defending Outdoor Triple Jump Champ Ready For Indoor Championships

Last season defending outdoor triple jump champion Michael Sandle didn't compete at the indoor championships.

This year he's one of 19 Mavericks in the mix and has his sights set on three titles.

"I'm trying to go for the all-time indoor record so hopefully I can get it one jump, relax and move on," said Sandle.

MSU's Michael Sandle has a busy schedule for this year's Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The junior set a new conference and school record for the triple jump this season at 53-10.5, but he'll also be competing in the long jump, and high jump with an opportunity to win three national titles.

"Just take one or two jumps in the triple. Long is first, so I'm going to try and set the tone with that, I'm in the first event actually so I might try and set the tone with that, I'm in the first event actually so I might try and set the tone with that and take it in triple, long and high. We'll see though, there's a lot of great athletes out there, so I'm definitely going to have to bring my A game," said Sandle.

Sandle is this year's NSIC Indoor Field Athlete of the year.

And he's the defending national outdoor champion in the triple jump.

"I want to go to a higher level, the national meet is great, but I know I can go to a higher level, and I want to be in that atmosphere with the pros and people who are jumping out of this world so I can get that competition and see what I can do in that environment," said Sandle.

Right now, the junior's peaking at a perfect time, with that record triple jump coming at the NSIC Indoor Championships.

"I think it's right on track, it's going to be a long season because I qualified for outdoor USA's so hopefully I can continue that momentum up until then."

Sandle finished 12th in the long jump Thursday.

He won the triple jump on Friday, and also placed fourth in the high jump.

--KEYC News 12.