Waseca Punches Ticket To First Ever State Tourney

The top-seeded Waseca Bluejays girls basketball team squared off with the New Ulm Eagles Thursday night in the Section 2AAA championship.

Bluejays won both match-ups in the regular season.

New Ulm led 32-30 at the half, but Waseca ends up winning the close contest 61-56.

Gus Boyer scored 16 while Madison Gehloff, Hannah Potter, and Emily Karsten all had 13 for the Bluejays.

Waseca advances to state tournament for first time in the program's history.

--KEYC News 12.