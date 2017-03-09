Cardinals Upset Top-Seeded Bucs

In the South Sub-Section 2AA semifinals the top-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers battled the 4th seeded Fairmont Cardinals. Fairmont took a 5-point lead into halftime and never looked back. The Cardinals upset the Buccaneers 81-65. Fairmont advances to next Monday night's South Sub-Section 2AA finals. The Cardinals will face the 2nd-seeded Panthers of NRHEG at MSU at 6PM.