Panthers Power Past Eagles in Sub-Section Semifinals

It was a Gopher Conference match-up in the South Sub-Section 2AA Semifinals. The 2nd-seeded NRHEG Panthers and the 3rd-seeded Maple River Eagles faced-off for the 4th time this season. NRHEG hopped out to a 10-0 lead but the Eagles took the 16-15 advantage into the half. The Panthers regained the lead in the 2nd and never looked back, earning the 48-44 win over Maple River. NRHEG advances to next Monday's South Sub-Section 2AA finals. They'll face Fairmont at MSU at 6PM.