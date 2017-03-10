KEYC - Cleveland Tops Mayer Lutheran Behind Zishka's Big Night

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Cleveland Clippers played Mayer Lutheran in the Section 2A North Sub-Section boys basketball semifinals Thursday night. 

Jaiden Zishka scored 33 points on the night. Austin Plonsky added 24 points.

Clippers top the Crusaders 73-65.

Clippers play CMC Monday at 8:00 at Gustavus.
 

--KEYC News 12