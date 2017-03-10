Clarks Grove Tornado Clean-Up Underway

A confirmed tornado hitting in Clarks Grove, Minnesota on Monday has the small town cleaning up... totaling up.. and ringing up the governor for help..

That's what a small Minnesota town has to do to return to normal following a tornado's disruption of life there.

In small towns like Clarks Grove, with a population of less than 700... when buildings are easily damaged or destroyed, local economies can be easily disrupted. Property assessments are underway to see what you can see.. and what you can't.



"They only see the visual portions of the damage. Then we bring things aware that could be more possible structural issues like wind damage and something shifted and caused a roof to split and they weren't aware of those issues," Building Inspector, Robert Price said.



"72 properties overall between residents and businesses and city buildings. So I think really there is some damage here and the story needs to be told and go forward to the state," Freeborn County Emergency management, Rich Hall said.

One weather expert says some unusual factor in Minnesota helped make it possible for early tornados...

A strong jet stream, southern warm winds, and there was no snow on the ground.

Much of Minnesota has had a mild winter.. and with no snow on the ground, the air can't cool, leaving higher temperatures and conditions more ripe for tornados.

--KEYC News 12



