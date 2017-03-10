KEYC - THRIVE: Benefits Of Weight Resistance Training

THRIVE: Benefits Of Weight Resistance Training

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, Minn -

Although cardiovascular training is important.. often times women push weight resistance training off to the side.
"I think people find cardio training easier because it's more natural," Personal Trainer, Dawn Naples said.
While strength training is beneficial for women, many women have a fair factor.
 "Fair that I'm going to get big, fair that I'm not welcomed in the gym or do I belong in a gym," Naples said.
One runner enthusiast started her journey with weight resistance training 10 years ago...
 "Coming out of that back surgery, I was told through that surgeon that I'd probably need to eliminate running, find a different form of exercising and always make sure that your core is strong to help support your back," Mankato Clinic Provider Services, Linda Annis said.
 That's when she took to Dawn for some classes..
 "The training Dawn provides gives you a real opportunity to strengthen your core in a lot of different ways. It's never a boring process, she makes it fun," Annis said.
 Adding that weight resistance training affects your ability to burn more calories.
 "When you are doing cardiovascular you are burning calories. Ultimately, you are burning fat but when you weight resistance train you are increasing your overall muscle mass. That's  going to affect your ability to burn calories as you sit and just live your life," Naples said.
 And for success?
 "I would definitely think about joining a group or finding a friend. You are going to be far more successful if you make a commitment to somebody else. The other thing is pick a place that you feel invited into that you feel comfortable going to and pack a bag," Naples said.
 "I don't do well trying to do a workout on my own. I don't push myself very hard. I know if I go in with a group I'll work harder and it's still fun to be around colleagues and friends," Annis said.
--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:41:15 GMT

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:31:07 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.