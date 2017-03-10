Governor Dayton Signs Long-Awaited Madelia Financial Aid

The long-awaited financial aid for the city of Madelia was signed this morning by Governor Mark Dayton.

The bill approves 1 point 4 million dollars to the city of Madelia and about $300,000 dollars for Watonwan County... to help with the ongoing fire recovery efforts.

The February 20-16 fire destroyed seven buildings and displaced nine businesses in the city's downtown.

The funds have to be used for disaster recovery, infrastructure and reimbursement for emergency personnel, equipment and property tax abatements as a result of the fire.

