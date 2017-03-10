Daylight Savings Tips

Daylight savings will have us losing an hour of sleep...

Which also means it'll be a lot darker outside when we're heading off to work or getting the kids to school.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety warns motorists to make sure to be more cautious now that there will be less light outside.

They also recommend wearing reflective gear or flashing lights when out running or biking, especially with the lack of sunshine in the early morning now.

"Especially before school, with a lot of youngsters running around. Walking to school, biking to school. Just reminding drivers and motorists to be vigilant in stopping at intersections and watching at crosswalks. And being mindful of those that may be out and about in what was once day daylight now darkness," Mankato Public Safety, Commander Jeremy Clifton said.

Remember, set your clocks AHEAD by one hour on Saturday night.

--KEYC News 12