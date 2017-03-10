St. James Woman Sustains Life Threatening Injuries In Thursday Crash

A Saint James woman is facing life threatening injuries after she was involved in a crash in Renville County Thursday afternoon.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 66-year-old Cecelia Hippert sustained life threatening injuries when the vehicle she was riding in on northbound Highway 4 went into the intersection at Highway 19 and was struck by a westbound freight truck just before 12:30 p.m.

Hippert was flown to North Memorial Medical Center.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Kelly Cole was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Redwood Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the freight truck were uninjured.

---KEYC News 12