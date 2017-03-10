Investigation Launched Into Cause of Train Derailment

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating this morning's Union Pacific train derailment in Iowa.

The Palo Alto Sherriff's Office got the call just before 1 a.m. There was a fire near the railroad tracks just south of Graettinger.

When rescue crews arrived they discovered 27 Union Pacific freight train cars carrying ethanol had derailed near Jack Creek. Area homes within a half mile were asked to evacuate. The two Union Pacific engineers onboard were uninjured.

Union Pacific response personnel arrived early this afternoon to begin the cleanup. A 15-Member Go Team has been launched by the NTSB to investigate the derailment. Initial reports indicate that an unknown amount of ethanol had leaked into the creek.

Residents were able to return to their homes just after 10:30 this morning.

--KEYC News 12