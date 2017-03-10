Mankato Woman Hospitalized After Rear Ending Semi Truck on Hwy 14

A crash Friday morning shut down one lane of eastbound Highway 14 near River Hills Mall.

According to the state patrol website a semi truck driven by 54 year old Henry Cotton of Dallas Texas was having engine problems and driving around 10 miles per hour with his flashers on, when an eastbound car driven by 47 year old Melissa Jensen of Mankato, rear-ended the semi at 65 miles per hour.

The report says Jensen was distracted, and was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

