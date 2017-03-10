Gander Mountain Closing Mankato Store as Part of Chapter 11 Filing

Mankato is losing its Gander Mountain store.

The company is closing 32 under-performing stores across the nation as it files for bankruptcy.

The St. Paul, based company says it’s struggled from online competition and from key vendors selling more items directly to customers.

The Mankato store moved into part of the vacant K-Mart building back in September of 2004.

A statement says employees at stores affected by the closings may be considered for employment opportunities elsewhere.

In addition to the Mankato store, the company is closing its Minnesota locations in Rogers and Woodbury.

In all, the company has 162 stores in 27 states.

