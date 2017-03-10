Madelia Fire Relief Receives Governor's Signature

Madelia's long–awaited disaster aid from state lawmakers is now in its way.



After the February 2016 Madelia fire destroyed seven buildings and displaced nine businesses, the city moved quickly with their recovery, but aid from state lawmakers has been a longer wait.



Madelia Area Re-Development Cooperative Brent Christensen said, "They got it done today. It's late, but it got done."



Some of Madelia’s leaders and a few of the business and property owners affected by the fire looked on with the bill's authors - Senator Julie Rosen and Representative Tony Cornish - as Gov. Dayton with the strokes of several pens turned a promise into reality.

Approving $1.4 million dollars to the city of Madelia and about $300,000 for Watonwan County, funds needed for the ongoing recovery.



Christensen said, "There's $236,000 that wasn't covered by insurance to clean up the site after the fire, and then there's about $100,000 of city infrastructure that had to be replaced, and then the rest of it will come in tax relief forms for the building owners."



While this morning's signing is a bit of good news for Madelia, after waiting for more than a year to get this legislation passed, the work here in St. Paul isn't quite done as lawmakers are still working to approve another piece of legislation to help the city recover from last year's fire.



Rep. Tony Cornish (R) Vernon Center said, "We still have some work to do on the sales tax exemption for construction materials. Got a major portion done today."



Lawmakers say what Madelia was able to accomplish after the disaster serves as an example for the rest of the state.



Se. Julie Rosen (R) Vernon Center said, "They are Madelia Strong, and we should be known as Minnesota Strong and take that example of how they were able to pull together as a community and committed back into the community to rebuild."



The aid from this law is available through June 2018.

