Governor Dayton Returns To Work

Signing the aid for Madelia to help with recovery from the Feb. 2016 fire was the first public appearance for Governor Mark Dayton since undergoing surgery late last week to treat prostate cancer.



Governor Mark Dayton says he's been given a clean bill of health but is still recovering from the surgery.

He revealed the cancer diagnosis in January, a day after fainting while delivering his annual State of the State address.

Dayton says the recovery hasn't been fun but says doctors have confirmed the cancer had not spread beyond his prostate.



Gov. Mark Dayton (DFL) Minnesota said, "Aftermath of surgery is not enjoyable but the important news, I've got an entirely clean pathology report. No evidence of any spread of the cancer beyond the prostate, which was entirely removed."



The governor expects the road to a full recovery to last about a month but he is back to work full–time.

His return comes as the Legislature shifts its attention toward crafting a two–year budget. Dayton says he'll release a revised budget proposal next week.

