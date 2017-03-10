Police Find Marijuana In New Vehicles At Dilworth Rail Yard

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
4 Championships and several medals won on day two of the Minnesota state high school track and field meet.
Authorities have recovered the body of a man whose abandoned boat was found floating on a lake near Brainerd.
Marches against Islamic law were planned Saturday in more than two dozen cities across the United States, including St. Paul.
Almost 60 kids ventured out onto Lake Jefferson this morning, some for the very first time.
Showroom and truck windows broken, as well as bikes tipped over and damaged.
