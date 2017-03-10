Police Find Marijuana In New Vehicles At Dilworth Rail Yard

Police are investigating the discovery of 217 pounds of marijuana that were stashed inside new vehicles at a rail yard in Dilworth.

Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe says there were 14 separate packages found hidden inside spare wheel wells. He says the pot has a street value of about $272,000.

The drugs were found during a routine inspection of the vehicles, which were brought to Dilworth on a BNSF freight train.

Police are not saying where the drugs came from or their intended destination.

Dilworth is located next to the Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota, metropolitan area.