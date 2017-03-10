Pick Of The Litter: Otis Redding

This week's pick of the litter is a stray tabby cat named Otis Redding.

The 5-year-old cat gets his name after the singer because he loves to purr all day long. Otis also loves to explore and if you're lucky, he'll give you lots of kisses.

If you would like to meet Otis or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625-6373.

--KEYC News 12