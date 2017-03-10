Sibley County Sheriff's Office Seeking Help In Locating Arlington Woman

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in locating a missing Arlington woman.

Authorities say 24-year-old Sydney Sar Haggenmiller was last seen on March 6th in the city of Arlington.

Police say she may be driving a 2003 green Dodge Stratus with license plate number 870-DXN.

Haggenmiller has blonde hair and is about 5 '2, and 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sibley County Sheriff's Office at 507.237.4330.