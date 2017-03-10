KEYC - Windom City Officials Discuss Fire Hall Future

Windom City Officials Discuss Fire Hall Future

WINDOM, Minn. -

 Windom city officials are beginning to consider their options on how to reuse the current fire hall space before construction on the new emergency service building is complete.
 
"The three options that the council has started discussion on is either relocation of our development office and city council chambers because right now they're attached to the city hall. The second option is moving our police department over to this area. The third option is to expand some of our telecommunication offerings," said City Administrator Steve Nasby.
 
Nasby says the options were determined based on city needs.

"The city council appointed a board about a month and a half ago to find out what those options are and do a little bit of the leg work, so that information can be formulated and questions can get asked on the options and we can think about the pros and cons of each," said Nasby,
 
But the city is still open to other possibilities.
 
"We also are considering other ideas such as vehicle storage or storage of city records, things like that, that won't be as expensive of an option," said Nasby.
 
Officials say the cost of renovations will vary depending on the use, but they're already starting to determine what areas will need work.
 
Nasby said, "There's really not much in it for plumbing, we'd have to add some bathrooms. We have 6 garage door bays that would have to get covered over and then of course inside furnishing and finishing. It's not office ready; it's essentially a shell of a building."
 
Officials say they hope to have a decision made by the end of this year so they can include renovations in the 2018 budget.
 
"We'll have all of 2018 to finalize plans, get contractors and then we'll do a 2019 build," Nasby said.
 
The tentative completion date for the new EMS building is August 15.

--KEYC News 12

