The Jaguars of Granada Huntley East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther looked to earn a state berth for the first time as the Jaguars Friday night.

Standing in their way the Cougars of Cedar Mountain Comfrey.

CMC hoped to return to state for the first time since 2009.

Cougars jump out to an early 11-5 lead, but the Jags clawed their way back.

Teams went back and forth in the first half, with GHEC/T/ML holding on to a slim 29-26 lead going into the break.

In the second half, the Jaguars slowly extended their lead and go on to win by a score of 63-53.

The GHEC/T/ML Jaguars are Section 2A champions.

Jaguars are heading to state for the first time in the program's history.

