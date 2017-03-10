Last Call for Sanborn Fire Chief

"Redwood county to Greg Werner... Redwood county to Greg Werner... Last call for firefighter Greg Werner," the dispatcher said over the radio.



"It was very unexpected. He was out, about last Sunday. We had beautiful March weather. And Greg enjoyed riding motorcycle. And... had a motorcycle accident. No other vehicles were involved. It was... when we all got the news it's been a shock," Shane Neperman, the assistant fire chief at the Sanborn fire department said.



"Couldn't believe it when I got the phone call. Um, it just kind of, really hit home. I was basically a shock, it really took a while for it to sink in," Tom Neperman, the fire chief of the Lamberton department said.



Uniforms and red trucks lined the streets of Sanborn to pay their respects to their fallen brother, Greg Werner.



"The amount of support... from statewide from the fire community has been... fantastic," Shane said.



Almost 60 firefighters from 19 different stations gave a final salute to a man who served on the fire department for 21 years and was fire chief for 16 of them. Those who worked with Werner say he was humble, patient, and a trusted leader.



"You can't put into words what he meant to not just us as a department, but the entire community. And, unfortunately, it's a huge loss for the city of Sanborn and he'll be greatly missed but he will not be forgotten," Shane said.



"Well, it hurts. It affects everybody. Not just the department, but the neighboring departments as well as the region," Mark Marcy, director of the Minnesota Stae Fire Chiefs Association said.



As his family and friends said goodbye, his team said: "Rest easy brother... we'll take it from here."



The last call for Werner ended by saying, "the citizens of Sanborn and the Sanborn fire department extend their thanks and appreciation to you for your dedication and 21 years of service to the city of Sanborn and to the fire service. Your contributions and leadership of the Sanborn fire department are many and you will be missed. Although you are gone, you will never be forgotten.

Redwood County clear...14-46,"



