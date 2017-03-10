Judge Hanks Had A Unique Path To The Bench

Carol Hanks is the newest judge in the third judicial district, after being sworn in at Waseca County Court this afternoon.



Most recently an attorney at Patton Hoversten & Berg, Judge Carol Hanks will preside over the same county she was born in, and spent almost her entire professional career as well.

Which would explain the near max capacity courtroom this afternoon.

Judge Hanks replaces the retiring Judge Larry Collins, who held the position the past ten years, after serving as Waseca County's attorney for the previous 27.

Judge Hanks' own path was far more unconventional, a single mother of two, who was working in court administration for a decade before she would argue a case there, and eventually sit on the bench.



With her appointment, women now make up a majority of the judges in the third district.

-- KEYC News 12.