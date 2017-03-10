Panthers Punch Ticket to State Tournament

The Panthers of NRHEG battled the NYA Raiders Friday night in the Section 2AA title game. The Raiders dominated to start, jumping out to a 13-2 lead. The NYA led 22-17 at halftime, but it was the Panthers who earned the 53-45 victory over NYA to nab the Section 2AA title. NRHEG returns to the state tournament for the first time since the Panthers won titles in 2013 and 2014.