Bluejays Will Battle Stars at State

The Waseca girls basketball team is headed to state for the first time in program history! Thursday night, the Bluejays topped New Ulm 61-56 in the Section 2AAA finals to earn the squads first ever section title. The Bluejays will face the defending state champion Stars of Academy of Holy Angels. The Class AAA quarterfinal contest between Waseca and AHA is set for 10AM Wednesday at Mariucci Arena. We'll have more from the state-bound Bluejays next week on KEYC News 12.