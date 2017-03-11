Weather Experts Say Warm Minnesota Weather Reflects Trend

Weather experts say it's difficult to know why Minnesota had such high temperatures in February, but the long-term warming trend goes back about 45 years.

Temperatures in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota soared into the 60s a couple weeks ago. The Twin Cities is in the middle of an 18-month streak of warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld say the decades long trend is the strongest in the winter.

He says this year the state has had an unusually warm swing on top of that.

