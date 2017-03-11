Most Important Skill In Making Maple Syrup Is Patience

The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
A prostitution sting leads to the arrest of three men in Redwood County on Friday, June 9, including the Walnut Grove Police Chief.
Jason Ruehling was put on paid administrative leave May 31st. Charges filed June 9th.
The Le Sueur Police Department is reminding homeowners about the requirements for door-to-door-solicitations.
A home in North Mankato suffers about $10,000 in damage that could have easily been worse if it wasn't for the quick-thinking of the homeowner and some neighbors.
A 57–year–old Le Sueur man has died from injuries suffered in an accident in Scott County.
