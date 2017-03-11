KEYC - Most Important Skill In Making Maple Syrup Is Patience

Most Important Skill In Making Maple Syrup Is Patience

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

There's no better way to wake up on the weekends than with some pancakes and maple syrup.

It's the nectar of early spring... although it takes a little bit of time to turn this sap into a sweet copper-gold liquid.

Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka said, "For a Sugar Maple [tree sap], it will take about 40 gallons to make one gallon of syrup."

But that wait didn't stop kids and adults from coming to Minneopa Park to see the process of making maple syrup.

From the tapping... to the boiling and eventually the final product, people saw the hardest part in making syrup is patience.

Adam Saidler said, "It always seemed like it was difficult to do but after coming out today, it's pretty simple."

This craft dates back centuries, to when some of the earliest settlers arrived, learning from the Native Americas the secrets hidden behind the bark of maple trees.

Kudelka said, "American Indians had been recognizing what came out of maple trees, probably giving them a rush of energy, that sweetness."

And although today might not have worked to harvest the sap with a cold chill in the air, this month is prime season for the tapping that fills so many woods.

Kudelka said, "What we need is... it needs to be below freezing at night and then it needs to be above freezing during the day. So when we get into March, that's typically what we have is those types of days."

And there's no arguing the superiority of the final product over the imitations often found at the store.

Adam said, "What did we have this morning?"

Owen Saidler said, "Pancakes."

Adam said, "Did we have real maple syrup or fake maple syrup?"

Owen said, "Fake."

Adam said, "Yeah... which do you like better? The real stuff?... [Owen nods] Yah"

--KEYC News 12

