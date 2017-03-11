Fire Damages Home In New Ulm

Firefighters respond to a mobile home fire south of New Ulm just before noon on March 11.



According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 11:30 a.m. at a mobile home park along Highway 15 near the intersection with Highway 68.

Authorities say there were two people at the residence, and one was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

New Ulm Fire Department and Hanska Fire Department responded with assistance from the sheriff's office and New Ulm Police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

--KEYC News 12

