Mapleton Odd Fellows Lodge Moves Forward With A New Home

Many fraternal organizations have downsized or closed lodges over the years, but one in Mapleton is trying a new strategy to buck that trend.

Mapleton's Odd Fellows dates back to 1885.

The organization, which includes men and women, focuses on Friendship, Love and Truth and carries out charitable work in the community.

For years, they've been renting space in their old building that they sold more than a decade ago.

Last month, they purchased what was once the Masonic Lodge a few doors down, and now it's members are working to renovate it.

Grand Representative of the Grand Lodge of Minnesota Odd Fellows David Adams said, "The Odd Fellows themselves are doing the work. Some of them are experienced contractors from the past, some of them are farmers, some of them are just businessmen. They're working together as a team and it promotes brotherhood and unity as they're building the project."

The first floor will be used for the lodge's meetings and activities, while the second floor is being turned into two apartments that the organization will rent out and receive an income from.

The state Odd Fellows lodge is footing some the bill for the building to help out this chapter.

The hope is this will help the community learn more about the Odd Fellows and provide a better space for the group.

