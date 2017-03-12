KEYC - Tigers Win Big Over Falcons

Tigers Win Big Over Falcons

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Marshall Tigers boys basketball team was playing the Faribault Falcons in the Section 2AAA semifinals.

Tigers defeat the Falcons 60-43. 

Marshall will play Waseca this Thursday for a rematch of last year's section title game at Gustavus at 7:00.

