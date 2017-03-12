Waseca Bluejays Win OT Thriller Over Cougars

The Waseca Bluejays boys basketball team battled the Mankato East Cougars for a chance to play in the Section 2AAA title game.

Bluejays led 31-28 at the break.

Game comes down to the wire, and it's all tied up at 59 heading to overtime.

Malik Willingham had 7 of Waseca's 10 points in overtime.

Waseca wins a close one, by a final of 69-66.

Bluejays play the Marshall Tigers this Thursday for the Section 2AAA Championship at Gustavus at 7:00.

