Mayo Clinic Kicks Off $217M Expansion For St. Mary's Hospital

Over the next five years, Mayo Clinic's St. Mary's Hospital will undergo quite the transformation with a $217 million dollar expansion.

The campus will undergo a series of large-scale projects including an expansion of their cardiovascular disease and intensive care units and the addition of three floors to the Generose building.

Half of that space will be used for physical medicine and rehabilitation. The rest will be determined by future needs.

Mayo's Medical Director says this project will further Mayo Clinic's mission of investing in their facilities to provide the best care for patients.

"I think it's great for the community and southeastern Minnesota, it shows our commitments to the area to continue to grow, to bring patients here, and to service our people who are in our community here in new and modern facilities," Mayo Clinic Medical Director, Robert Cima said.

Along with increasing Mayo's capacity at St. Mary's, they'll also be modernizing the campus by bringing in the newest medical technology.

Construction will begin in the next few months.

