New Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery Opens in New Ulm

A Crisis Nursery is opening their doors to help kids from all over Southern Minnesota. The Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery's mission is simple: to provide confidential, 24 hour child care in the homey space for free... They can house 6 children at a time and even do overnights if necessary. It's something the group says is necessary for the area, because sometimes child–care resources aren't super easy to get.



"The Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery is going to be a safe and loving place for parents to drop off their children when they're facing a stressful or crisis situation and they don't have any other resources to help them," Amber Collins, the board chair said.



In 2015, Brown County had 137 alleged cases of child abuse or neglect and the Crisis Nursery is hoping to bring those numbers down by providing a safe space for the kids to go when the chaos of life strikes.



"We take for granted we have grandparents, and friends, and support networks for ourselves. And we tend to forget about the fact that there's a lot of families that don't have that. So when something comes up for them that's stressful in their life, and they don't have anywhere for their children to go... the children either experience that stress with them or sometimes the children are neglected unintentionally," Ivy Harrison said, another board member.

The open house allowed families to learn more about the program and see the kind of loving home the Crisis Nursery can provide if needed. It was also an opportunity for the community to see what the home still needs—like more age appropriate toys or certain sized clothing. But everything in the home has been donated from the community.



"I think the best part about it was seeing all the children that came in. It was almost that, all the children that came in felt right at home and they ran around it just felt warm and loving. And this is definitely the right place for the Crisis Nursery," Harrison said.



To learn more about how to volunteer for the Crisis Nursery, to donate to the group, or even to find out about the program, visit their website by clicking here. On their site they have a "Wish-List" that must fulfilled before they can open.