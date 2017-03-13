Exceptions Growing To Government Transparency In Minnesota

Exceptions to government transparency are growing in Minnesota.

The number of secrecy provisions in Minnesota's public records law has risen to at least 660.

Recently, state lawmakers blocked the public from seeing nearly all video from police body cameras. Legislators this year are considering proposals that could restrict access to financial records of government contractors and prevent the public from reviewing tax court proceedings.

Buddy Robinson of the Minnesota Citizens Federation-Northeast, a Duluth advocacy group for seniors and health care access, says secrecy "still seems to reign supreme."

Gov. Mark Dayton tells the Star Tribune he is concerned that Minnesota's open records watchdog agency isn't doing enough to make sure people get the information they are entitled to.