Storm Dumps More Than 9 Inches of Snow in Southern Minnesota

Snow-covered roadways are making travel difficult in parts of Minnesota.

Southern regions of the state have been hardest hit by a winter storm marching across the Midwest. The State Patrol responded to nearly 400 crashes across the state Sunday. A multi-vehicle pileup temporarily shut down Interstate 694 in Fridley.

More than 9 inches of snow piled up in St. James with 8 inches in Madelia and Wabasso. In the Twin Cities, snowfall amounts totaled 1 to 4 inches. Forecasters say Sunday was the snowiest day in the Twin Cities metro in nearly three months.