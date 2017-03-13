KEYC - Storm Dumps More Than 9 Inches of Snow in Southern Minnesota

Storm Dumps More Than 9 Inches of Snow in Southern Minnesota

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Snow-covered roadways are making travel difficult in parts of Minnesota. 
    Southern regions of the state have been hardest hit by a winter storm marching across the Midwest. The State Patrol responded to nearly 400 crashes across the state Sunday. A multi-vehicle pileup temporarily shut down Interstate 694 in Fridley. 
    More than 9 inches of snow piled up in St. James with 8 inches in Madelia and Wabasso. In the Twin Cities, snowfall amounts totaled 1 to 4 inches. Forecasters say Sunday was the snowiest day in the Twin Cities metro in nearly three months. 

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

    THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:44:35 GMT

    Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.

    Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.

  • Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota

    Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:29:49 GMT

    The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. 

    The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. 

  • Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:41:15 GMT

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:31:07 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.