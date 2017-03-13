Josh Turner Is Coming To Mankato

He's got one of country music's most distinctive voices and he's coming to Mankato.

Country Music artist Josh Turner takes the stage at the Verizon Event Center in Mankato Saturday May 13th at 8 p.m.

Turner is one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry and has garnered multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Nominations over the years.

You may recognize some of his most popular hits, 'Your Man', 'Time is Love', and 'Firecracker'.

Tickets range from $30 to $79 and go on sale this Friday, March 17th at 10 a.m. at the Verizon Wireless Center Box Office.