UPDATED: Juvenile Accused of Stabbing Older Brother

A 17–year–old Mankato teen is charged after allegedly stabbing his older brother multiple times.



Francisco Esquivel is facing second and third–degree assault and domestic assault charges.

According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, it happened Saturday, March 11 just before 5:30 p.m. on the 500 block of North Second Street.

Court documents say Esquivel became angry attacked his brother.



Court documents say the victim tried to get him under control, but Esquivel grabbed a small steak knife and stabbed him several times.

Officers met the 19–year–old victim at the hospital where he was being treated for cuts to his arm, legs and abdomen.

Esquivel fled the home but was later arrested.

--KEYC News 12