KEYC - UPDATED: Juvenile Accused of Stabbing Older Brother

UPDATED: Juvenile Accused of Stabbing Older Brother

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

***UPDATE 2:30***

A 17–year–old Mankato teen is charged after allegedly stabbing his older brother multiple times.

Francisco Esquivel is facing second and third–degree assault and domestic assault charges.

According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, it happened Saturday, March 11 just before 5:30 p.m. on the 500 block of North Second Street.

Court documents say Esquivel became angry attacked his brother.

Court documents say the victim tried to get him under control, but Esquivel grabbed a small steak knife and stabbed him several times.

Officers met the 19–year–old victim at the hospital where he was being treated for cuts to his arm, legs and abdomen.

Esquivel fled the home but was later arrested.

***UPDATE 11:00 a.m.*** 

A 17–year–old male teen is arrested after allegedly stabbing his older brother.

According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, it happened Saturday, March 11 just before 5:30 p.m. on the 500 block of North Second Street.

Police have not released any information about what caused the incident.

Officers met the 19–year–old victim at the hospital with several wounds.

Cmdr Dan Schisel said, "There were a few different locations, however again, they were non–life threatening."

The suspect was arrested without incident.

He is being held in a juvenile detention facility with requested charges of first and second–degree assault and domestic assault.

?

***

A boy is arrested after allegedly stabbing a family member.

According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, it happened Saturday, March 11 just before 5:30 p.m. on North Second Street.

Police have not released any information about what caused the incident.

Officials say an adult man was taken to the hospital with non–life threatening injuries.

The suspect is being held in a juvenile detention facility with requested charges of first and second–degree assault and domestic assault.

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

    THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-13 22:44:35 GMT

    Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.

    Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.

  • Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota

    Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:29:49 GMT

    The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. 

    The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. 

  • Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Thrive: New Juice Recommendations

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:41:15 GMT

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

    The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:31:07 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.