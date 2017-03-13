No Injuries When Truck Skids Off Road Into Lake Elysian

Authorities say slick conditions were a factor as a truck slid off the road and into Lake Elysian Sunday afternoon.

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office says Shuaib Abdiaziz Jama was driving on County Road 5 just before 4:00 Sunday near the Okaman Elk Farm landing when his truck skidded 100 feet off the road and landed in Lake Elysian.

Police say both Jama and his passenger were able to escape the vehicle safely before it became submerged underwater.