3 Tank Cars Remain In Iowa Creek After Fiery Derailment

Authorities say three tanker cars of ethanol remain in a rural creek, three days after a fiery train derailment in northwestern Iowa.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say the fire finally went out midday yesterday.

The blaze erupted after the derailment around 1 a.m. Friday on a trestle bridge spanning Jack Creek near Graettinger.

Federal safety officials say 15 of 20 tanker cars filled with ethanol left the tracks, with five plunging into the creek.

Officials say two of the five cars have been pulled out, but three were left in the creek yesterday after recovery work was suspended because of a snowstorm.

The department says creek water checks downstream found no obvious signs of a spill.