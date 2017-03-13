Gordmans Stores, Inc. Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Liquidate

Apparel and home decor retailer Gordmans announced Monday that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Gordmans also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group for the sale in liquidation of the inventory and other assets of Gordmans' stores and distribution centers.

In a statement, company CEO Andy Hall said, “Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption. The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process.”

The company says all stores remain open and serving customers until further notice.

Gordmans was founded in 1915 and currently operates 106 stores in 62 markets and 22 states, including Mankato.

--KEYC NEWS 12