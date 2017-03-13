MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Community Invited To Participate In Mankato's 5-Year Strategic Plan

Mankato Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about ways the community can get involved in the city's 5 year strategic plan. The next step following the citizen and business satisfaction survey is the community conversation focus group process happening during the week of April 17. Citizens and businesses are invited to participate by calling 3-1-1 or 507-387-8600 to register before Wednesday, March 29. Those that register can choose which community conversation group they want to be a part of. The options include city services, community livability, community growth, public safety and resource and environmental stewardship. Zelms says participation is crucial in helping to ensure that decisions made by the city council reflect and serve the greater good. For more information, visit https://www.mankatomn.gov/government/city-council/strategic-plan