Resident Hospitalized After North Iowa Apartment Fire

Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
Three of Mankato's talented teens are competing this week for the titles of Miss Minnesota and Miss Minnesota's Outstanding Teen. If crowned they would move on to The Miss America pageant and The Miss America's Outstanding Teen Pageant.
Authorities are investigating the death of a child in Osseo.
Balaton–based Tru Shrimp announces four construction projects as the company looks to raise and produce commercial shrimp in Minnesota.
A 22-year-old Mankato man is charged in an undercover prostitution sting by local officials.
Next to Fallenstein Field in North Mankato, the vision is to build an all–inclusive playground where kids and kids at heart of all abilities will be able to play.
