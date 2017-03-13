Resident Hospitalized After North Iowa Apartment Fire

Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a fire damaged an apartment building in Charles City, Iowa.

The Charles City Fire Department says firetrucks were dispatched around 12:10 a.m. Monday. Firefighters reported seeing flames on the first floor as they arrived. They reported control of the fire within 15 minutes.

One tenant was taken to Floyd County Medical Center for treatment of possible smoke inhalation.

The fire cause is being investigated.

