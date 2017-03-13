KEYC - Food Hub Expands CSA Program

Food Hub Expands CSA Program

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

 
Coming this Spring, two local companies will begin utilizing Community Supported Agriculture thanks to the Minnesota Valley Action Council.

The 2017 CSA season is almost here and the Minnesota Valley Action Council Food Hub is working to widen the markets for local farmers and help area families by eliminating the middle man.
 
"In order to do that we're starting to expand to offsite drop-offs for our CSA boxes and that's where this conversation with Capstone started," said Minnesota Valley Action Council Food Hub Manager Joe Domeier.
 
MVAC will now be providing farm fresh produce directly to the Jordan Sands and Capstone offices for their employees to take advantage of if they choose.
 
"I think having local produce is going to make a lot of people eat better which will also increase our health and wellness initiative and I think it will also make people proud of what they're doing to support the local community," said Corporate Giving and Literacy Center manager with Coughlan Companies Christie Skilbred.
 
This is the first time for Food Hub to partner with a business and they hope other companies will sign-up for the drop-off service.
 
"Last year we had about 320 subscriptions here and we'd eventually like to get between 400-600 in the long-term plan. Just moving that many people through here is logistically difficult, plus it's more convenient for our customers as well," said Domeier.
 
There is no cost associated for the company to join, employees have the opportunity to sign up for individualized packages for themselves and their families. You can find more information on our website.

--KEYC News 12

