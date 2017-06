Minneapolis Hits Rogue Liquor Store With 30-Day Suspension

A Minneapolis liquor store that opened for Sunday business nearly four months before a new state law allowed it will lose its license for 30 days.

City officials announced the license suspension for Surdyk's on Monday, a day after owner Jim Surdyk threw open his doors and blasted it on social media.

The city also said it was fining Surdyk's $2,000, rather than $3,500 in citations first considered.

Surdyk can appeal.

Minnesota's new law allowing Sunday liquor sales doesn't take effect until July. The license suspension would begin July 2, the first day liquor stores are allowed to begin selling alcohol on Sundays.



-KEYC News 12