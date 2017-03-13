Real ID Delay Creating Uncertainty For Businesses

After failing in the Senate last week, local officials are making the push to get Real ID compliance passed.

Come January 2018, a regular driver's licenses will no longer be good enough to board a domestic flight or enter federal buildings; instead, requiring people to have high-security IDs.

But Minnesota is one of five states that still hasn't come into compliance with the 2005 federal Real ID Law, causing concern for the business community.

Greater Mankato Growth Patrick Baker said, "That poses a big problem for our businesses because we have numerous businesses in our community that do business internationally, nationally and it's vital that their employees be able to travel without restrictions or impact from real ID."

It's also expected to cause issues for students at area higher education institutions, and that has Greater Mankato Growth working to get compliance legislation passed, last week sending a letter to Senator Nick Frentz.

Specifically, they support a Senate version of the bill that doesn't have language dealing with providing drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants.

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-Mankato) said, "People have told us in our district and around the state is that they want that issue separate from the issue of Real ID and as anyone in the Senate can tell you, we're ready to pass Real ID tomorrow if the issues are separated. The House version has the two directly connected."

Senator Frentz was one of 38 senators last week to vote down the House bill last week, but the Senate later voted to reconsider the issue.

And while the hope is a Real ID bill will get across the finish line this year, businesses are preparing for alternatives.

Baker said, "It's a period of uncertainty for our businesses, a period of them trying to figure out what they need to be doing for their employees so they can continue to have access to commercial airlines."

One option, Minnesota does offer residents the option to apply for an Enhanced Drivers License.

For more, visit https://www.dhs.gov/real-id-enforcement-brief

--KEYC News 12