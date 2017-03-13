Fewer Corn Acres Expected In 2017

Agriculture is an ever-changing industry, but the same message has been going out over the past few years.

Fewer acres of corn, more acres of soybeans.

The USDA expects 90 million acres of corn to be planted in 2017. That's three million acres less than normal. That's a big drop. Mostly because soy bean prices are so high, and they're cheaper to grow with smaller input costs.



"The report basically reinforced what some of the farm management analysts have been predicting - a significant increase in soybean acres for the coming year," ag expert Kent Thiesse said.

Because of high corn yields, even with the decrease in acres planted, they still expect 14 billion bushels in production.

That will be less than what is needed for ethanol, feed and food, but it'll even things out.

"We have a big supply of corn carry-over - two billion bushels. It would actually keep us about steady, maybe even decline the corn carry-over. And that should stabilize corn prices," Thiesse said.

Farmers will have a more concrete outlook of acres planted in their March 31st planning report.

-- KEYC News 12.