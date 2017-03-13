Wells Man Charged With Disseminating, Possessing Child Pornography

A 66–year–old Wells man is charged with allegedly disseminating and possessing child pornography.

Court records says John Marvin Degner is charged with two counts of dissemination of child pornography and seven counts of possessing child pornography.

All nine are felony charges.

According to online court records Degner had his first court appearance Monday in Faribault County Court.

Bail was set at $25,000 with conditions.

His next hearing is set for April 17.

-KEYC News 12