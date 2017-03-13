Late Start For Schools Helps Bus Drivers

Monday, more than 50 schools ended up opening two hours late after a March storm dumped heavy snow across the area the day before.



Kids throughout Southern Minnesota were able to enjoy a few extra hours of sleep thanks to the large snowfall Sunday night... forcing schools to have a late start, but that doesn't mean the school buses get to have a late start!



"Earlier start. It means it's an earlier start for me," laughed Lucas Schaefer, Saint's Bus Service Manager.



The superintendent of the Nicollet schools and Schaefer made the decision to delay the start time at 5 A-M Monday morning... after they drove out on the roads to check out the conditions.



"It's a lot easier when all the roads are plowed to get kids to school safely. Which is the number one idea, to get kids to school safely," Schaefer said.



And allowing the snowplows to do their jobs makes the bus drivers jobs so much easier. But when there's five inches of snow, strong winds, and drifting snow on rural, gravel roads, it all comes down to one thing: your kids' safety.



"Safety first. Safety first in every decision we make. We want to make sure kids get to school safely," Schaefer said.



Schaefer says they use those extra two hours to sweep all the snow off the buses, warm them up, get the frost off all the windows, and check all of the emergency lights. They know on days when roads can be slick, extra precautions mean everything.



"In the decision-making process to start two hours late, it's not taken lightly. It does affect over 1,200 students, potentially, and multiple routes through the day. But then also, hundreds of families this decision affects," Schaefer said.