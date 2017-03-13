KEYC - Hell's Kitchen-Minneapolis to Help Madelia's La Plaza Fiesta

Hell's Kitchen-Minneapolis to Help Madelia's La Plaza Fiesta

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Hell's Kitchen-Minneapolis to help Madelia business on March 15.

Hell's Kitchen-Minneapolis Facebook post: 

13 months ago, a huge swath of Madelia’s downtown businesses were decimated by a raging fire that continued for more than nine hours. Krystal Hernandez was eight months pregnant with her first child when the massive fire completely destroyed La Plaza Fiesta, her popular Mexican restaurant. The blaze took away her family’s entire income, took away the livelihood of 12 others (including her husband, Daniel), and took away our breath.

Almost immediately, our staffers opened their arms and pulled together resources, including a remarkable St. Paul company called Rapids Foodservice which not only donated hundreds of hours to help Krystal design an efficient new restaurant and kitchen, but also found many equipment manufacturers to offer ovens, stoves, sinks and even the hood/ansul system. 

Even with insurance, the business faces significant expenses going forward, so THIS WEDNESDAY (March 15), we have invited Krystal and her team to be our guest chefs and cook their specialties at Hell’s Kitchen during lunch and dinner (yummm….Taquitos...Enchiladas Verde...and Fried Ice Cream, all at ridiculously reasonable prices). 10% of ALL meals ordered on Wednesday --whether from our own lunch and dinner menus or La Plaza Fiesta’s specials-- will be donated to help them continue rebuilding their Main Street restaurant.

-KEYC News 12

