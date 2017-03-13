Fink Drops 32 As Springfield Advances To Section 2A Finals

The Wolverines of Mountain Lake Area were able to score 84 points against the top-seeded Springfield Tigers.

But it wouldn't be enough for the South 2A sub-section finals.

Behind a 32 point performance from Isaac Fink (22 points in the first half) the Tigers are able to come away with a 91-84 win at Lund Arena on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus.



Next up for Springfield: the Cedar Mountain/Comfrey Cougars. That game will be played on Friday at MSU.

Tip-off scheduled for 6 PM