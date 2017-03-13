KEYC - Cougars Claw Past Clippers for Sub-Section Title

Monday night, Cleveland battled CMC in the North Sub-Section 2A Finals in St. Peter. The Cougars led 32-21 at halftime and held on for the 70-50 win. CMC advances to the Section 2A Finals. The Cougars will face Springfield on Friday at MSU at 6PM.